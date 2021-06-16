Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Medical Group change of command [Image 2 of 2]

    82nd Medical Group change of command

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Felicia L. Burks accepts the 82nd Medical Group guidon from Brig. Gen. Kenyon K. Bell, 82nd Traning Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 16, 2021. Col. Kevin McCal relinquished command during the ceremony, and will now serve as deputy surgeon general for Air Force Special Operations Command at Hurlburt Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Adam Hennek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
