82nd Medical Group change of command

Col. Felicia L. Burks accepts the 82nd Medical Group guidon from Brig. Gen. Kenyon K. Bell, 82nd Traning Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, June 16, 2021. Col. Kevin McCal relinquished command during the ceremony, and will now serve as deputy surgeon general for Air Force Special Operations Command at Hurlburt Field, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Adam Hennek)

