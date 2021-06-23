Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) participates in CARAT Sri Lanka

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) participates in CARAT Sri Lanka

    SRI LANKA

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    USS Charleston (LCS 18) arrives in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, for a contactless port visit ahead of Cooperation Afloat and Readiness at Sea Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka, June 23. In its 27th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (Sri Lanka Navy Media courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training
    USS Charleston
    Expeditionary Strike Group SEVEN
    Destroyer Squadron SEVEN
    LCS 18

