    Teal Shoes [Image 3 of 3]

    Teal Shoes

    USAG WIESBADEN, BW, GERMANY

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Theodosius Santalov 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    2nd Theater Signal Brigade sponsors a visual impact display of teal shoes in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Post Exchange June 23, 2021. The Teal shoes represent survivors of sexual violence in Germany who made a restricted or unrestricted report in fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Theodosius Santalov)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 03:53
    Photo ID: 6706438
    VIRIN: 210623-A-YN770-0005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: USAG WIESBADEN, BW, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teal Shoes [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

