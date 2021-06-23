2nd Theater Signal Brigade sponsors a visual impact display of teal shoes in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Post Exchange June 23, 2021. The Teal shoes represent survivors of sexual violence in Germany who made a restricted or unrestricted report in fiscal year 2020. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Theodosius Santalov)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 03:53
|Photo ID:
|6706437
|VIRIN:
|210623-A-YN770-0001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|USAG WIESBADEN, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Teal Shoes [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
