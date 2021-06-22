U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade take part in a Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel H. Zoker in the Tower Theater, 22 June, 2021, Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 03:05 Photo ID: 6706388 VIRIN: 210622-A-DT978-0090 Resolution: 8032x5355 Size: 22.36 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 17 of 17], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.