U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade take part in a Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel H. Zoker in the Tower Theater, 22 June, 2021, Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 03:05
|Photo ID:
|6706388
|VIRIN:
|210622-A-DT978-0090
|Resolution:
|8032x5355
|Size:
|22.36 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 17 of 17], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
