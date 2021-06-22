Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 15 of 17]

    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Samuel H. Zoker, Senior Enlisted Advisor of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, delivers a speech during his Relinquishment of Responsibility ceremony in the Tower Theater, 22 June, 2021, Grafenwoehr, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 03:05
    Photo ID: 6706387
    VIRIN: 210622-A-DT978-0079
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 36.65 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility [Image 17 of 17], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility
    41st Field Artillery Brigade Relinquishment of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    RailGunners
    StrongEurope
    7thATC
    41stFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT