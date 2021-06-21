210621-N-LN075-1094

RED SEA (June 21, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Christian Yanez, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire training, June 21. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 00:57 Photo ID: 6706334 VIRIN: 210621-N-LN075-1094 Resolution: 5251x3501 Size: 1.08 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210621-N-LN075-1094 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.