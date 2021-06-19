210619-N-LN075-3001

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED SEA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    RED SEA (June 19, 2021) Col. Eric Cloutier, commander of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), walks through sideboys during a visit aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 19. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 00:57
    Location: RED SEA
    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

