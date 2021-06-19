210619-N-LN075-3001

RED SEA (June 19, 2021) Col. Eric Cloutier, commander of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU), walks through sideboys during a visit aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), June 19. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

