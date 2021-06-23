CFAO Office Call

KADENA, Japan (Jun. 23, 2021) Capt. Jenna Hausvik, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Yokosuka commanding officer, left, and Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, stand for a photo before an office call at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
