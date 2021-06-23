Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Office Call

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Jun. 23, 2021) Capt. Jenna Hausvik, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Yokosuka commanding officer, left, and Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, stand for a photo before an office call at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Okinawa
    NCTS
    CFAO

