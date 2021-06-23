KADENA, Japan (Jun. 23, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, greets Capt. Jenna Hausvik, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Yokosuka commanding officer as she arrives for an office call with him at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Jun. 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

This work, CFAO Office Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Krigbaum