210622-N-NM271-2065 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2021) – An MH-60S assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 takes off from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 22. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 23:21 Photo ID: 6706267 VIRIN: 210622-N-NM271-2065 Resolution: 4468x2979 Size: 1.11 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.