    USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210622-N-NM271-2065 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2021) – An MH-60S assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 takes off from the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 22. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 23:21
    Photo ID: 6706267
    VIRIN: 210622-N-NM271-2065
    Resolution: 4468x2979
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    US Navy
    Amphibious Assualt Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

