210622-N-NM271-2042 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) prepare to exit the flight deck after pulling chocks and chains from an MH-60S assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 22. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021