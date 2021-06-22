Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Melvin Fatimehin 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210622-N-NM271-2042 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 22, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) prepare to exit the flight deck after pulling chocks and chains from an MH-60S assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 22. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 3], by SN Melvin Fatimehin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

