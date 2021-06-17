Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Monitor Air Traffic [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America Sailors Monitor Air Traffic

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Tucker 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jabari Burns, from Brooklyn, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), monitors the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) air defense picture. America, lead ship of the America ARG, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6706256
    VIRIN: 210617-N-QM905-1020
    Resolution: 4986x3324
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Monitor Air Traffic [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Controller
    TACC
    Operations Specialist
    USS America
    tactical aviation control center

