PHILIPPINE SEA (June 17, 2021) Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Conrado Pena, from Corrigan, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), provides safe navigation for aircraft by monitoring aircraft around the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). America, lead ship of the America ARG, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 23:07 Photo ID: 6706254 VIRIN: 210617-N-QM905-1003 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: CORRIGAN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailors Monitor Air Traffic [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Shelby Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.