    Friends of Barnabas bus delivered to Honduras through Denton Program [Image 3 of 3]

    Friends of Barnabas bus delivered to Honduras through Denton Program

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Aircrew with the 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, deliver a school bus donated through the Denton Program at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 23, 2021. The school bus was built in Evington, Virginia, and delivered through the Denton Program to Friends of Barnabas, a non-governmental organization in Honduras that improves the lives of impoverished children in Honduras by providing health care and enabling communities to become self-sufficient through health-related training and education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

