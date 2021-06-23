Aircrew with the 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, deliver a school bus donated through the Denton Program at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 23, 2021. The Denton Program works with non-profit organizations to provide shipments of humanitarian assistance items such as non-perishable food, household items, medical supplies and clothing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|06.23.2021
|06.23.2021 21:03
|6706123
|210623-F-SI788-1105
|8256x5504
|16.8 MB
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|11
|1
This work, Friends of Barnabas bus delivered to Honduras through Denton Program [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
