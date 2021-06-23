Friends of Barnabas bus delivered to Honduras through Denton Program

Aircrew with the 16th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, deliver a school bus donated through the Denton Program at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 23, 2021. The Denton Program works with non-profit organizations to provide shipments of humanitarian assistance items such as non-perishable food, household items, medical supplies and clothing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

