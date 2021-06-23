Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU [Image 4 of 5]

    NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU

    MAYPORT, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 23, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen, participating in Sea Trials 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, complete an obstacle course at Jacksonville University, June 23. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6706074
    VIRIN: 210623-N-YD864-2100
    Resolution: 4045x4480
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU
    NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU
    NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU
    NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU
    NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    obstacle course
    training
    NROTC
    Sea Trials 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT