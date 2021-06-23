NROTC Midshipmen Complete Obstacle Course at JU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 23, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipman 1st Class Thomas Corrigan, from the University of Texas, completes an obstacle course at Jacksonville University during Sea Trials 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, June 23. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

