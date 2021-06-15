Col. Lisa Rennard, incoming commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, presents remarks during the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Kelly Field on Camp Walker, Daegu, South Korea, June 15.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6706058
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-SJ091-679
|Resolution:
|3655x5328
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
403rd AFSB welcomes Rennard, bids farewell to Manning in change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Galen Putnam
