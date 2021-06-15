Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd AFSB welcomes Rennard, bids farewell to Manning in change of command ceremony

    403rd AFSB welcomes Rennard, bids farewell to Manning in change of command ceremony

    CAMP WALKER, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Lisa Rennard, incoming commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, presents remarks during the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Kelly Field on Camp Walker, Daegu, South Korea, June 15.

