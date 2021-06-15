Brig. Gen Michael D. Roache, deputy commanding general – Sustainment, Eighth Army, presents remarks during the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Kelly Field on Camp Walker, Daegu, South Korea, June 15.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 19:12
|Photo ID:
|6706053
|VIRIN:
|210615-A-SJ091-399
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd AFSB welcomes Rennard, bids farewell to Manning in change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
