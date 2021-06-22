Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Army launches HIMARS [Image 19 of 19]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Army launches HIMARS

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Rae, 347th Logistics Readiness Squadron Recovery Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Mason Sallade, 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secure a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System inside a C-17 Globemaster III June 22, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6706032
    VIRIN: 210622-F-HX320-0331
    Resolution: 5434x3616
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Fort Greely
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

