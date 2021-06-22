Red Flag-Alaska 21: Army launches HIMARS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Rae, 347th Logistics Readiness Squadron Recovery Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Mason Sallade, 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secure a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System inside a C-17 Globemaster III June 22, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

