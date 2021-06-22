Red Flag-Alaska 21: Army launches HIMARS

A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System team, assigned to Bravo Battery, 3-321 Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, drives a HIMARS onto a U.S. Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III June 22, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
