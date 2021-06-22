Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Army launches HIMARS [Image 18 of 19]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21: Army launches HIMARS

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System team, assigned to Bravo Battery, 3-321 Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, drives a HIMARS onto a U.S. Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III June 22, 2021, at Fort Greely, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2. Red Flag-Alaska is the premier Pacific Air Forces exercise, which serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and has a long history of integrating allies, ultimately enabling global partners to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6706031
    VIRIN: 210622-F-HX320-0320
    Resolution: 5163x3435
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21: Army launches HIMARS [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Alaska
    1CTCS
    Fort Greely
    RFA 21
    Red Flag-Alaska 21

