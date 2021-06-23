BOSTON (June 23, 2021) Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John Nowell, and Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer's talk with Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England during a visit to the command's headquarters in Boston. Nowell and Koshoffer covered Navy readiness, recruiting processes and addressed COVID 19 concerns while answering questions for the New England recruiters. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6705370 VIRIN: 210623-N-KK576-0001 Resolution: 3987x2653 Size: 4.25 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John Nowell [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.