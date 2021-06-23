Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John Nowell [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John Nowell

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    BOSTON (June 23, 2021) Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John Nowell, and Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer's talk with Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England during a visit to the command's headquarters in Boston. Nowell and Koshoffer covered Navy readiness, recruiting processes and addressed COVID 19 concerns while answering questions for the New England recruiters. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 14:14
    Photo ID: 6705370
    VIRIN: 210623-N-KK576-0001
    Resolution: 3987x2653
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John Nowell [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

