BOSTON (June 23, 2021) Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer's talks with Sailors and civilians assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England during a visit to the command's headquarters in Boston with Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. John Nowell. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6705369
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-KK576-0002
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Master Chief Wes Koshoffer [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS
