    Todd Schafer, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 4 of 4]

    Todd Schafer, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Saldana 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, Ga., (June 22, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Lord, executive officer of Trident Training Facility, shows Todd Schafer, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, the submarine dive and drive trainer during a tour. While visiting Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Schafer also toured the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) and base housing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

