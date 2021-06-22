KINGS BAY, Ga., (June 22, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Lord, executive officer of Trident Training Facility, shows Todd Schafer, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, the submarine dive and drive trainer during a tour. While visiting Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Schafer also toured the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) and base housing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 13:37 Photo ID: 6705368 VIRIN: 210623-N-GI385-075 Resolution: 3935x3935 Size: 2.22 MB Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Todd Schafer, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aaron Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.