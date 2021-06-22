Todd Schafer, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Visits Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga., (June 22, 2021) Todd Schafer (third from left), Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, recognizes Trident Refit Facility Sailors and civilian employees for their outstanding work during a visit. While visiting Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Schafer toured the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), Trident Training Facility and family housing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Xavier Saldana/Released)

