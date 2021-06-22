210622-N-UN340-009 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) Jimmy Smith, second from right, Director, Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs meets with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Office of Small Business Programs team in San Diego on 22 June. Pictured from left are Deputies for Small Business Tuan Doan and Caleb Foster, Jimmy Smith and Dan Deconzo, NAVWAR Supervisory Director, Office of Small Business Programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 12:47 Photo ID: 6705240 VIRIN: 210622-N-UN340-009 Resolution: 5100x3300 Size: 7.58 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DON OSBP Visits NAVWAR [Image 10 of 10], by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.