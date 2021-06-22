Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DON OSBP Visits NAVWAR [Image 3 of 10]

    DON OSBP Visits NAVWAR

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210622-N-UN340-003 SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) Caleb Foster, left, Deputy for Small Business assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command briefs Jimmy Smith, Director, Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs during the Director’s visit to the San Diego-based systems command on 22 June. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6705231
    VIRIN: 210622-N-UN340-003
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, DON OSBP Visits NAVWAR [Image 10 of 10], by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    cybersecurity
    small business
    U.S. Navy
    OSBP
    NAVWAR

