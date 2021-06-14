Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VNG builds partnerships at Regional Cooperation 21 [Image 25 of 29]

    VNG builds partnerships at Regional Cooperation 21

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    Brig. Gen. James Ring, Virginia National Guard Director of the Joint Staff, and Col. Todd Hubbard, VNG Operations Chief, visit Regional Cooperation 2021, a U.S. Central Command-led exercise designed to promote cooperation among the U.S and partner nations in Central and South Asia, June 14, 2021, in Helena, Montana. Fifteen Virginia Soldiers participated in the event and were integrated in various staff positions and used the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with their state partners from Tajikistan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6705114
    VIRIN: 210614-Z-SM601-1033
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VNG builds partnerships at Regional Cooperation 21 [Image 29 of 29], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Virginia National Guard
    Military
    Army National Guard

