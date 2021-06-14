VNG builds partnerships at Regional Cooperation 21

Brig. Gen. James Ring, Virginia National Guard Director of the Joint Staff, and Col. Todd Hubbard, VNG Operations Chief, visit Regional Cooperation 2021, a U.S. Central Command-led exercise designed to promote cooperation among the U.S and partner nations in Central and South Asia, June 14, 2021, in Helena, Montana. Fifteen Virginia Soldiers participated in the event and were integrated in various staff positions and used the opportunity to strengthen their relationship with their state partners from Tajikistan.

