    6th FSS Airman wins Arthur J. Myers Food Excellence Service Award [Image 2 of 5]

    6th FSS Airman wins Arthur J. Myers Food Excellence Service Award

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haley Garces, 6th Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, dons a pair of gloves at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 15, 2021. Garces used proper health precautions ensuring that she didn’t contaminate any of the food she prepared. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th FSS Airman wins Arthur J. Myers Food Excellence Service Award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    DFAC
    USAF

