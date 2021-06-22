U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haley Garces, 6th Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, prepares food for service members at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 15, 2021. Garces was made the team leader for the ‘Quick Eats’ section of the Diner’s Reef Dining Facility on base where she oversees the production of 30 different menu items. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)
6th FSS Airman wins Arthur J. Myers Food Excellence Service Award
