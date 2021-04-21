NNSY Culture Change Team (CCT) member and Empowerment Series Facilitator Adam Fahy leads ‘The Team’ session Apr. 21, encouraging the NNSY workforce on inspiring positive change to the way we do business and work as One Team with One Mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 07:50 Photo ID: 6704851 VIRIN: 210421-N-SY521-816 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.71 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Empowerment Series Encourages Workforce to Improve the Shipyard and Develop as a Team [Image 2 of 2], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.