Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Empowerment Series Encourages Workforce to Improve the Shipyard and Develop as a Team

Photo By Aldo Anderson | An employee participates in the Empowerment Series at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, with discussions including how NNSY plays into the overall mission of the U.S. Navy and what each employees brings to the table.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Culture Change Team (CCT) has now revamped its Force Multiplier Training, a course that shares the importance of work performed at America’s Shipyard to repair, modernize and inactivate our Navy’s warships and training platforms. This new series – entitled The Empowerment Series – has now launched at NNSY, educating the workforce on positive changes to the way the shipyard does business and works as One Team with One Mission.



The first session in the series, entitled “The Team,” is a three-hour interactive discussion between facilitators and participants. Topics include NNSY's importance in the overall mission of the U.S. Navy, what each employee brings to the table, the Strategic Framework and how employees fit into the big picture. It also highlights typical dysfunctions of a team allowing employees to determine strengths and areas for improvement both for themselves as well as the team as a whole. The course also highlights how employees should hold themselves and others accountable. Instead of being set up as a training as the previous iteration, the Empowerment Series is a series of discussions that encourages group participation, allowing the employees to share their experiences and ideas and hold discussions with one another.



“We received feedback from prior force multiplier participants and incorporated it to develop the series into what it is today,” said CCT Member and Empowerment Series Facilitator Adam Fahy. “With the CCT, we firmly believe there is a direct correlation between how people are treated, their performance and delivering ships on time. We want our workforce to feel included and appreciated, to feel that they are truly part of a team that cares for and respects them. We’re here to make sure every single member of America’s Shipyard is taken care of.”



He continued, “A big piece of ‘The Team’ is ensuring our workforce knows that each person plays a vital role in what we do here every day. From support codes to production, every person plays a part in delivering warships back to the Fleet and that we succeed or fail as a team.”



In addition to the conversations between facilitators and participants, examples are also provided from shipyard workers as well as Sailors who go into detail about how important the shipyard and its employees are to the Fleet. Following the session, each participant is given a capstone project to identify strengths and areas for improvement for themselves as well as within their department, and to develop solutions that can be readily implemented to affect positive changes for the team. The participants are also entrusted to become emissaries for positivity and growth at America’s Shipyard to help lead the way towards a better tomorrow.



“The sessions are open to anyone who wish to participate,” said CCT Member Jacquelyn Singletary, who took a leading position in revitalizing the program. “We’re asking for employees who are highly motivated and encourage them to join us for the Empowerment Series. In order to take a step in the right direction for positive change, we need folks who will encourage others and inspire them, folks who will hold each other accountable and bring new ideas to the table.”



There are new sessions of the Empowerment Series held each month from 8 to 11 a.m. in Bldg. 1575. For more information on how to sign up for a session or to learn how you can join the CCT efforts, email NNSY_CultureChangeTeam@navy.mil. For a previous article regarding CCT initiatives, check out the February STTF here: https://issuu.com/nnsy/docs/service_to_the_fleet_-_february_2021.