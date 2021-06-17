Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Navy Corpsmen Birthday – Cake-Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    123rd Navy Corpsmen Birthday – Cake-Cutting Ceremony

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Sailors with the Division Surgeon’s Office, 3d Marine Division, participate in the 123rd U.S. Navy Corpsmen Birthday at Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2021. The Hospital Corps was established in 1898 and during the century that followed, Hospital Corpsmen, surgeons and other medical personnel have tended to the wounds and illnesses of service members on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Abrey Liggins)

