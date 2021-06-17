123rd Navy Corpsmen Birthday – Cake-Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Navy Hospitalman 2nd Class Jassen Bauer and Hospitalman George Grant with Division Surgeon’s Office, 3d Marine Division, participate in a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of the 123rd U.S. Navy Corpsmen Birthday at Camp Courtney Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2021. The Hospital Corps was established in 1898 and during the century that followed, Hospital Corpsmen, surgeons and other medical personnel have tended to the wounds and illnesses of service members on and off the battlefield. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Abrey Liggins)

