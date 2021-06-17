U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vinicio Vasquez, an executive administrative assistant assigned to the 373d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers opening remarks at the Pride 5K Color Run at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 21, 2021. The Pride 5K Color Run was coordinated to bring awareness to JBER’s LGBTQ+ community as part of the Air Force’s campaign for diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

