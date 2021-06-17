U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vinicio Vasquez, an executive administrative assistant assigned to the 373d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, ignites the Pride 5K Color Run at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 21, 2021. The Pride 5K Color Run was coordinated to bring awareness to JBER’s LGBTQ+ community as part of the Air Force’s campaign for diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

