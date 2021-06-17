Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride 5K Color Run [Image 9 of 12]

    Pride 5K Color Run

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vinicio Vasquez, an executive administrative assistant assigned to the 373d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, ignites the Pride 5K Color Run at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 21, 2021. The Pride 5K Color Run was coordinated to bring awareness to JBER’s LGBTQ+ community as part of the Air Force’s campaign for diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6704379
    VIRIN: 210617-F-SI716-1083
    Resolution: 3463x4329
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride 5K Color Run [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run
    Pride 5K Color Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Pride
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    Color Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT