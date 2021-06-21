Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen Airmen, Marines earn Girl Scout construction badge [Image 7 of 7]

    Citizen Airmen, Marines earn Girl Scout construction badge

    HALEIWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Michael Rose, 171st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels craftsman, tightens an anchor bolt to secure a Girl Scout cabin wall against potential hurricanes June 21, 2021, at Camp Paumalu, Hawaii. Air National Guardsmen and Marine Reservists are building cabins for local Girl Scouts as part of their two-week intensive Innovative Readiness Training. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airmen, Marines earn Girl Scout construction badge [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Civil Engineer
    ANG
    Girl Scouts
    Air Force
    CampPaumaluIRT2021

