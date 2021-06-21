Citizen Airmen, Marines earn Girl Scout construction badge

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Michael Rose, 171st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels craftsman, tightens an anchor bolt to secure a Girl Scout cabin wall against potential hurricanes June 21, 2021, at Camp Paumalu, Hawaii. Air National Guardsmen and Marine Reservists are building cabins for local Girl Scouts as part of their two-week intensive Innovative Readiness Training. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means)

