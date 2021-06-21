U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Dominic Montemurro, 171st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels craftsman, drills a hole for an anchor bolt to secure a Girl Scout cabin against hurricanes June 21, 2021, at Camp Paumalu, Hawaii. Air National Guardsmen and Marine Reservists work in partnership to build cabins for local Girl Scouts as part of their two-week intensive Innovative Readiness Training. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 20:09 Photo ID: 6704344 VIRIN: 210621-Z-PG680-0098 Resolution: 1688x3000 Size: 5 MB Location: HALEIWA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizen Airmen, Marines earn Girl Scout construction badge [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.