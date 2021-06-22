Pacific Griffin 2021 Opening Ceremony

Capt. Chase Sargeant, commander, Task Force 71, Cmdr. Jeremy Carlson, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Col. Ooi Tjin Kai, deputy fleet commander, discuss Pacific Griffin 2021 during the opening ceremony. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

