Pacific Griffin 2021 Opening Ceremony

Capt. Chase Sargeant, commander, Task Force 71, poses for a photo with Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Col. Ooi Tjin Kai, deputy fleet commander, at the opening ceremony for Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

