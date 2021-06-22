Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Griffin 2021 Opening Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Pacific Griffin 2021 Opening Ceremony

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Capt. Chase Sargeant, commander, Task Force 71, poses for a photo with Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Col. Ooi Tjin Kai, deputy fleet commander, at the opening ceremony for Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 19:29
    Photo ID: 6704322
    VIRIN: 210622-N-FO714-1011
    Resolution: 3310x2364
    Size: 869.79 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Griffin 2021 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    PacificGriffin

