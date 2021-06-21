Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFFHWC CHOD Israel [Image 3 of 5]

    AFFHWC CHOD Israel

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin M Roy 

    Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, (left), and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, (Right) renders a salute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington, Va., June 21, 2021. An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath Ceremony was held in honor of Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochav, and the Ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin M. Roy)

