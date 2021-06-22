NROTC Midshipmen Complete Second-Class Swim Qualification

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 22, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen, participating in Sea Trials 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, perform the back float during their second-class swim qualification at Mayport Fitness Center at Naval Station Mayport, June 22, 2021. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides NROTC midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

