NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 22, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen, participating in Sea Trials 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida, watch an abandon ship demonstration prior to commencing their second-class swim qualification at Mayport Fitness Center at Naval Station Mayport, June 22, 2021. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides NROTC midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 16:14 Photo ID: 6704098 VIRIN: 210622-N-YD864-1007 Resolution: 5585x3723 Size: 1.54 MB Location: MAYPORT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NROTC Midshipmen Complete Second-Class Swim Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.