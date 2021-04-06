Called the Robotic Technology Kernel (RTK), the government-owned software was the common thread in autonomous vehicles designed and built by students from around the country at the 28th annual Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition (IGVC) at Oakland University June 4-7.

