    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    rtk2 [Image 2 of 2]

    rtk2

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Jerome Aliotta 

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Called the Robotic Technology Kernel (RTK), the government-owned software was the common thread in autonomous vehicles designed and built by students from around the country at the 28th annual Intelligent Ground Vehicle Competition (IGVC) at Oakland University June 4-7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:28
    Photo ID: 6703926
    VIRIN: 210604-O-LF333-918
    Resolution: 2464x1632
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, rtk2 [Image 2 of 2], by Jerome Aliotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTK1
    rtk2

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Annually released, government-owned autonomous software plays key role in student competition

    AFC
    Oakland University
    DEVCOM

