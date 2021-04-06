Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTK1 [Image 1 of 2]

    RTK1

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Jerome Aliotta 

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Bernard Theisen, Robotics Division Chief at U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, says the government-owned Robotic Technology Kernel autonomous software library has been used by over 40 organizations outside of GVSC, and the product line is growing.

    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:28
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
