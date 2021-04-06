Bernard Theisen, Robotics Division Chief at U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, says the government-owned Robotic Technology Kernel autonomous software library has been used by over 40 organizations outside of GVSC, and the product line is growing.
Annually released, government-owned autonomous software plays key role in student competition
