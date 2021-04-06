Bernard Theisen, Robotics Division Chief at U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, says the government-owned Robotic Technology Kernel autonomous software library has been used by over 40 organizations outside of GVSC, and the product line is growing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:28 Photo ID: 6703923 VIRIN: 210604-O-LF333-767 Resolution: 2464x1632 Size: 1.36 MB Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RTK1 [Image 2 of 2], by Jerome Aliotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.