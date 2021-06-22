Phoenix recruiters honor terminally ill youngster with surprise party

Mason Fletcher, 7, plays with bubbles during a birthday party held for him by the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, June 22, Phoenix. Mason, who celebrates his eighth birthday June 27, has terminal brain cancer and was accompanied by his father Sgt. 1st Class Darrin Fletcher, station commander, Foothills Recruiting Station, Tucson Recruiting Company. The surprise party was held in honor of Mason to celebrate his life and love of the military. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

