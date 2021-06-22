Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix recruiters honor terminally ill youngster with surprise party [Image 4 of 6]

    Phoenix recruiters honor terminally ill youngster with surprise party

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Mason Fletcher, 7, and his father Sgt. 1st Class Darrin Fletcher, station commander, Foothills Recruiting Station, Tucson Recruiting Company, walk through a shield of applauding U.S. Army and Navy recruiting service members, prior to a surprise birthday party held for Mason, June 22, Phoenix. Mason, who celebrates his eighth birthday June 27, has terminal brain cancer. The surprise party was held in honor of Mason to celebrate his life and love of the military. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix recruiters honor terminally ill youngster with surprise party [Image 6 of 6], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

