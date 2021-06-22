Phoenix recruiters honor terminally ill youngster with surprise party

Mason Fletcher, 7, and his father Sgt. 1st Class Darrin Fletcher, station commander, Foothills Recruiting Station, Tucson Recruiting Company, walk through a shield of applauding U.S. Army and Navy recruiting service members, prior to a surprise birthday party held for Mason, June 22, Phoenix. Mason, who celebrates his eighth birthday June 27, has terminal brain cancer. The surprise party was held in honor of Mason to celebrate his life and love of the military. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

