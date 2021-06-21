Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare to board an aircraft at Hunter Army Airfield June 21. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade will deploy for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Spartan Shield to provide logistic support and control throughout the Central Command area of operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6703699
    VIRIN: 210621-A-BS718-021
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield, by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

