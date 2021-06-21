3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Headquarters deploys to Operation Spartan Shield

Soldiers with the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, prepare to board an aircraft at Hunter Army Airfield June 21. The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade will deploy for a nine-month rotation in support of Operation Spartan Shield to provide logistic support and control throughout the Central Command area of operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd DSB Public Affairs)

